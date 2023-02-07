WASHINGTON (KFOR) – A congressman from Oklahoma announced that he is holding in-person town hall meetings to talk with constituents.

Congressman Josh Brecheen says he will hold in-person town hall meetings in Bartlesville, Claremore, Durant, McAlester, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pryor, and Tahlequah.

Constituents are invited to share their thoughts and ask questions about policy issues.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, February 13

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Donald W. Reynolds Library, 1515 W. Main St. in Durant

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Eastern Oklahoma State College, Clark Bass Building Conference Center, Room 215, 1802 E. College Ave. in McAlester

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave. in Tahlequah.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Martin Luther King Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. in Muskogee.

Monday, February 20

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.: OSU Institute of Technology, Student Union, E. 1st St. in Okmulgee.

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Claremore Conference Center, Will Rogers North Ballroom, 1400 W. Country Club Rd. in Claremore.

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Graham Community Center, 6 N. Adair St. in Pryor.

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Bartlesville Community Center, Community Hall, 300 SE Adams Blvd. in Bartlesville.