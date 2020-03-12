OK Contemporary postpones grand opening amid coronavirus concerns

An inside look at the finished Oklahoma Contemporary arts center in downtown OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Contemporary is postponing their grand opening and opening week events due to growing concerns over coronavirus.

In light of growing concerns surrounding COVID-19, Oklahoma Contemporary is temporarily postponing all events tied to our opening week – the Opening Celebration, Grand Opening and regular opening hours. We plan to reschedule all festivities in a manner and at a time when all our visitors will feel welcome and comfortable as we open our doors to our new home. This decision is made in consultation with city, state and medical officials, with an eye toward civic responsibility and out of an abundance of caution. We appreciate your understanding as we navigate this ongoing situation, and we look forward to welcoming you soon. Lori M. Brooks

The nonprofit focuses on performance, exhibition and education.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video