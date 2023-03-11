EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is now releasing the name of the deputy who was critically injured while leaving a parking lot Friday night on Oklahoma Christian School’s campus. On Saturday, the community came together for communal prayer.

Police officials said Deputy Jeremy McCain, who was injured in a parking lot near E. Frontage Rd and E. 2nd street Friday night, underwent surgery and continues to fight for his life.

“He was driving through the parking lot and for some reason was involved in some type of a collision with one of the gates, the metal gates that go down to block off the road. We don’t know exactly how that had happened, but it appears as though that went through the windshield and hit him,” said Aaron Brilbeck, PIO, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Jeremy McCain with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is still in critical condition Saturday.

Authorities said McCain was hit in the shoulder and possibly the neck.

“This is tough. We hate seeing this, but, you know, there are certain dangers that come with the job, unfortunately. And right now, we’re praying for him. We’re praying for his family,” said Brilbeck.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said McCain was working at Oklahoma Christian School as a school resource officer when it happened.

On Saturday, the community came together at Oklahoma Christian School’s auditorium for a communal prayer as McCain continues to fight for his life at OU Medical Center.

Police officials are still early in the investigation and now piecing together what happened.

“It’s dark and we don’t know exactly what happened. We don’t know exactly why he was hit. That’s one of the things we’re looking into right now,” said Brilbeck.

We reached out to Oklahoma Christian School for a comment but they are closed on weekends and we will update you if we hear back.