OK County Commissioner Calvey allegedly cancels special budget meeting because other commissioners called it

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A special budget board meeting called for Thursday morning by two board members was cancelled by Commissioner Kevin Calvey, the chairman of the board, allegedly because he wasn’t the one who called the meeting, despite the fact that state statute allows two members of the board to call a special meeting.

“I’ve lost a lot of blood over this,” Butch Freeman, Oklahoma County Treasurer, told KFOR.

Freeman spoke to KFOR on Thursday morning when he should have been at a special budget board meeting.

“The chairman’s office cancelled it, according to a notice we got from the county clerk, since the meeting was not called by the chairman’s office. But that’s confusing because the statute’s very clear that any two members of the budget board can call for this meeting,” he said.

Commissioner Kevin Calvey is the chairman.

The state statute Freeman is referring to is Title 19, section 1407, which talks about county budget boards, which reads, “Special meetings shall be held at the call of the chairman OR any two (2) members of the board.”

In this case, both Freeman and Commissioner Carrie Blumert called the meeting.

“It’s just very, very frustrating,” Blumert told KFOR.

On the cancelled meeting’s agenda was an item regarding roughly $25 million in CARES Act funds that was sent back to the county by the jail trust on Monday.

The budget board was set to discuss and possibly vote to reallocate the money for “COVID-19 related community needs.”

“Now we have less than eight weeks to figure out how to spend this money appropriately to respond to COVID. So many businesses in our community need support and need help and so many people who are facing eviction,” Blumert said.

KFOR left a message with Calvey, asking why the meeting was cancelled despite state statute, but he never got back to us.

“The chairman’s office does not have the authority to cancel a meeting that has been called by two members,” Blumert said.

“December 30th, I mean December 30th. My gosh is that clock ticking,” Freeman said.

Freeman and Blumert told KFOR they can call another special budget board meeting in 48 hours and they intend to do that.

