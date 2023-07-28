OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma County District Attorney Vickie Behenna is expected to announce she is dropping charges in several high profile cases involving police officers.

Behenna announced the charges against 7 police officers involved in three different deadly shootings will be dropped.

Those cases include 5 OKC police officers involved in the shooting death of 15-year old Stavian Rodriguez in November 2020.

Rodriguez was a suspect in an armed robbery call.

Rodriguez was shot 13 times, according to the autopsy report that KFOR obtained.

In surveillance video, Rodriguez is seen climbing out of the drive-thru window holding a gun.

The video then shows Rodriguez drop the gun and then reach toward his pants before being fatally shot by five officers.

The second case involves the death of 60-year old Bennie Edwards who was shot to death near Pennsylvania Avenue and Hefner Road in December 2020.

Police were called to a Northwest Oklahoma City pawn shop over reports of a man bothering customers. The situation quickly escalated once officers realized Edwards was armed with a knife.

A total of six shots were fired. Bodycam video shows that three of them were fired as Edwards ran toward an officer with a knife in his hand. The other three shots were fired into Edwards’s back as he ran away.

The third case involves Corporal Chance Avery, with The Village Police Department was a first degree manslaughter charge following the shooting death of 49-year-old Christopher Poor in July 2020.

Avery was at the home at the request of Poor’s wife, who was picking up some personal belongings, when Poor ran from the garage into the living room clutching the bat, police said.

