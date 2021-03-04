OK County District Attorney demands Pardon and Parole Board member recuse himself from Julius Jones hearing, alleges bias

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County’s District Attorney is demanding that an Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board member recuse himself from participating in the upcoming commutation hearing for high-profile death row inmate, Julius Jones, accusing the board member of bias.

Jones, who was convicted of murdering Edmond businessman Paul Howell, has lived on death row for the last 20 years. However, Jones has maintained that he is innocent of the murder and has become the focus of a nationwide campaign to commute his sentence.

Jones’ case is set for consideration by the Pardon and Parole Board’ on Monday.

District Attorney David Prater is taking issue, demanding that Adam Luck, a member of the Pardon and Parole Board, recuse himself from considering Jones’ case.

Prater sent Luck a letter, taking issue with Luck using his personal Twitter account in the past to retweet a post written by Kim Kardashian West, one of Jones’ most famous advocates.

“You made clear in your tweet that you were speaking as ‘a board member.’ In Ms. West’s message, which you appear to be endorsing, she asks her followers to ‘[p]lease help’ by expressing their support for Offender Jones’s commutation by contacting ‘the Board and @GovStitt,” Prater said in the letter.

Prater chided Luck, saying “Impartiality is a fundamental and legal obligation for a Pardon and Parole Member.”

The letter and attachments Prater sent to Luck are as follows:

Luck Recusal Letter by KFOR on Scribd