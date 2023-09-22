OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the Francis Tuttle Portland campus after a reported stabbing.

According to Deer Creek High School, one of its student was assaulted by another Francis Tuttle student around 9 a.m. on Friday. They are receiving medical attention, but their condition is unknown.

Deputies say they have a suspect in custody.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. We ask our community to keep this family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.” said DCHS.

No more information is available as the investigation continues.