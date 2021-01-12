OK Democrats call for Gov. Stitt communications director’s resignation following ‘body bag’ tweet

Gov. Kevin Stitt gives an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Democratic Party is asking Governor Stitt to demand the resignation of his communications director following a tweet they say uses “violent and threatening rhetoric against elected representatives in the US House.”

On January 5, Carly Atchison, current communications director for Governor Stitt and former National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) staffer, tweeted that “the NRCC has already put House Democrats in body bags.”

It’s January 5 and the @NRCC has already put House Democrats in body bags. Godspeed @dccc. https://t.co/4VZhL5Vh6l — Carly Atchison (@CarlyAtch) January 6, 2021

The following day, a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Five people died in the violence last week, including a Capitol police officer. Two explosive devices were found, but they did not go off.

Today, the Oklahoma Democratic Party says that kind of language should have no place on Governor Stitt’s team.

I don’t think tweeting the phrase “house democrats in body bags” is ever okay. pic.twitter.com/dIVKmyv4Nq — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 11, 2021

“Last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol made it clearer than ever that words matter,” said Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair Alicia Andrews. “The violent rhetoric used by Governor Stitt’s top communications aide just a day before the attack – which left at least five people including a police officer dead – is unacceptable, and she must be held accountable. Governor Stitt should demand her resignation immediately.”

Today, the Governor’s Chief of Communications sent us this response,

“The phrase used wasn’t to be taken literally and any insinuation otherwise is ridiculous.” Charlie Hannema

Stitt’s team did not have a further comment on the demand for Atchison’s resignation.