OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) is now accepting applications for those in need of help paying electric bills.

File Image from KFOR

OKDHS says, online applications for the low income home energy assistance program is federally funded to assist with income-eligible families and their winter heating utility bills. Families seeking to apply for the program should have the most recent heating bill information for their home, utility suppliers, identification and verification of income.

For more information click here.