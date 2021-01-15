OK Dept. of Labor: License extension expires Feb. 1

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Labor says the Governor did not extend the expiration date for occupational licenses in his latest COVID-19 Executive Order.

The Executive Order is set to expire Saturday, January 30.

All licenses that show an expiration date from March 12, 2020 through January 30, 2021 will expire at midnight on February 1.

“Any application received by mail at the Department of Labor that is postmarked after February 1 will be subject to the late fees and you will be unable to work as the license has expired. Any mail we receive that is postmarked February 1 will be considered acceptable,” said Dept. of Labor officials.

The full executive order can be read here.