TURLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused of a double murder in Tulsa has been taken into custody in California.

In January, emergency crews were called to a mobile home in the 3400 block of E. 66th St. in Turley.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they learned that two bodies had been discovered inside a nearby building.

Officials with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office say both victims appeared to have been shot.

Investigators identified the victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn Culkins.

Authorities say McElfresh owned the property and Culkins and her family rented the mobile home from McElfresh.

Days later, police arrested Roger Jackson, Jr.

Now, investigators say a man wanted for the crime was found in California.

Officers in Los Angeles arrested Rodney ‘Lucky’ Williams without incident.

Authorities say Williams had a revolver in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Williams will be extradited to Tulsa County to face two counts of first-degree murder.