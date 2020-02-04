OK electric utility offers winter weather safety tips related to downed power lines

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Grand River Dam Authority, Oklahoma’s state-owned electric utility, is letting folks across the state know how to stay safe when winter storms bring power lines down.

Snow is expected to arrive in Oklahoma City after midnight and accumulate up to two to four inches by noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A Dam Authority news release states that such conditions can cause a variety of dangers and other issues, especially involving power lines.

Here are a list of tips from the Dam Authority on how to stay safe when power lines go down:

If winter storms do bring down power lines remember: always assume that fallen power line is energized. If you see a downed line, move away from it and anything touching it, by shuffling your feet with small steps.

Remember, a power line does not need to be sparking or arcing to be energized, even if it is sagging close to the ground. Stay away.

Be careful not to put your feet near water where a downed power line is located.

Do not drive over downed power lines.

If your car comes in contact with a downed power line while you are inside, stay in the car. Honk your horn for help, but direct others to stay away from your car.

Contact your utility company immediately to report a downed power line outside your home.

Never touch a person who is in contact with a downed power line. Call 911 immediately.

Never attempt to move a downed power line with another object. Even non-conductive materials like wood or cloth that are slightly wet can conduct electricity. Stay way.

Click here for more electric safety tips.