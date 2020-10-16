OK Game Wardens seeking public assistance in finding illegal deer shooting suspects in Major County

An adult white-tailed deer, odocoileus virginianus, in a meadow in Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park.

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Game Wardens are searching for suspects responsible for recent illegal shootings of deer near Fairview.

Two deer have been shot illegally since last Thursday, Oct. 8, according to a notice Oklahoma Game Wardens posted on their official Facebook page.

The second deer was shot between the evening of Saturday, Oct. 10, and the night of Sunday, Oct. 12, near County Road NS 250 and EW 46, according to game wardens.

The slain deer’s carcass was dumped just northwest of Fairview.

“The perpetrators hung the carcass off the bales and skinned it at the location,” game wardens said.

The deer were shot in the head.

If you have any information about the illegal deer shootings, please call Game Warden Phillip Cottrill at (580) 227-0393.

