OK GOP post appears to liken COVID-19 vaccine mandate to Holocaust

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – A Facebook post by the Oklahoma Republican Party sparked outrage across the metro and the internet, Friday. The post seemed to compare private employer vaccine mandates to the German Nazis forcing Jewish people to wear the yellow Star of David.

“It’s sad and ironic that anyone would draw an analogy from one of the largest recorded genocide in the 20th century with public health attempts to save lives,” said Roberta Clark, the executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City.

The OK GOP poster said the post was a “call to action” for “patriots,” asking followers to call Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell to address the issue while Gov. Kevin Stitt is out of the country.

OK GOP’s Facebook post.

The post appeared to compare private businesses requiring employees to get vaccinated to the Holocaust.

The post features a photoshopped yellow Star of David along with the word “unvaccinated” and a microchip with a fake identification number containing the sequence of numbers 666.

“To take [the yellow Star of David] as it was used in the Holocaust to persecute and kill Jews and use it because of a disagreement on public health is so offensive,” said Clark. “This is not like sending people to the gas chambers or to be burned alive.”

The post claims those wearing the badge would have limited access to travel, work and healthcare. The post also had the words, quote, “Wake up people… is this sounding familiar?”

In a combined statement to KFOR, Stitt, Pinnell, Senator Jim Inhofe, Senator James Lankford, Congressman Markwanye Mullin and Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat said, “It is irresponsible and wrong to compare an effective vaccine—developed by President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed—to the horrors of the Holocaust. People should have the liberty to choose if they take the vaccine, but we should never compare the unvaccinated to the victims of the Holocaust.”

News 4 also reached out to the OK GOP office, but did not get an official answer.

“Well, I can tell you it’s not anti-Semitic,” said the employee on the line. “That seems to be the rumor going around, but it’s not anti-Semitic.”

“I hope rather than getting defensive, they will do the right thing, which is to apologize and to not do it again,” said Clark.

After numerous emails to OK GOP, along with two emails to its legal team, as well as the phone call, News 4 never heard back.