OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is in Israel with Texas Governor Abbott to show support to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discuss partnerships with the people of Israel as they rebuild.

OK Gov. Kevin Stitt (L), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister. Image Stitt Administration

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Texas Governor Greg Abbott in Israel meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Image Stitt Administration

Stitt and Abbott headed to Israel on Wednesday as the conflict in Gaza intensifies. Previously, Stitt ordered flags lowered to half staff on Monday afternoon until sunset to show of support for the nation of Israel.

“By lowering our flags, we send a clear signal that Oklahomans stand firmly with the people of Israel as they endure unimaginable hardships,” Stitt said.

U.S. officials say Stitt and Abbott would be in Israel for about 12 hours, then return home.

Stitt said he was praying for the peace and safety of the Israeli people.

“Here in Oklahoma we stand in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters,” Stitt said.

Adam Soltani, Executive Director of CAIR Oklahoma, released a statement on Friday morning in response to Stitt’s pledge of support for Israel.

“Governor Stitt does not speak for me, nor does he speak for the tens of thousands of Muslims, Arabs, and Palestinians in Oklahoma. We stand with the Palestinian people who are facing collective punishment at the hands of an oppressive government and are on the brink of genocide. We have met with Governor Stitt several times, including a lunch with Arab leaders at a Palestinian-owned restaurant in Oklahoma City in May 2022. It is deeply offensive and hurtful how easily and quickly you have forgotten about us and have chosen to ignore the pain and suffering of your very own constituents.” Adam Soltani, Executive Director of CAIR Oklahoma