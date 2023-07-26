OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The State of Oklahoma has been funneling nearly $600,000 to Governor Stitt’s defense in a federal tribal lawsuit since 2020.

In 2020, Governor Kevin Stitt signed off on four tribal gaming compacts and had it “deemed approved” through the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The compacts are meant to establish rules over all forms of gambling, including casino-style.

By the Governor going through the U.S. Dept. of the Interior, he disregarded the mandatory legislative process, according to Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat (R-OKC).

“The Governor is trying to thwart not only the legislature, but the Oklahoma Supreme Court, the Oklahoma Constitution and Oklahoma statutes. By the way, he’s handling this case on the federal side. That’s the reason I wrote a letter to the Attorney General asking him to intervene. I was very happy to see his letter [Tuesday]. I hope we can get back on a track where we can respect each other, the tribes in the state, in a respectful manner. We’re always going to have certain disagreements, but we don’t have to be disagreeable and the Governor has chosen to be disagreeable,” said Pro Tem Treat.

A federal lawsuit was filed by the Cherokee Nation, the Chickasaw Nation, the Choctaw Nation, and the Citizen Potawatomi Nation in response to Gov. Stitt’s actions.

The lawsuit is not only filed against the Governor, but also the U.S. Dept. of the Interior. The tribes are suing two smaller tribes involved in the compacts as well: The Comanche Nation and the Otoe-Missouria Tribe of Indians.

The Governor’s Office turned to three private law firms for legal aid. The three firms are located in Washington D.C., Georgia, and Oklahoma City.

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP in Washington D.C. has been paid a total of $184,013 as of June 30. Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP in Georgia has received $17,311.50 and Ryan Whaley Coldiron Jantzen Peters in Oklahoma City has been paid $394,900.

The Governor’s Office told News 4 Troutman Pepper, et al. is no longer on retainer.

The Governor’s Office also said the Governor was unavailable for an interview Wednesday morning, but provided background information.

“As a defendant in this litigation, Governor Stitt did not choose the court in which this case was heard, and as the plaintiffs chose to litigate this in D.C., it was necessary for the Governor’s Office to retain a lawyer that was licensed to practice in D.C.,” explained the Governor’s Office Communications Director, Abegail Cave.

News 4 showed the break down of numbers to several lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle who seemed to be hearing about it for the first time.

“You’re the first person that’s give me the definitive number on it. I’m going to pull those numbers myself and try to dig in a little deeper,” Pro Tem Treat told KFOR on Wednesday. “This is just that one case. There’s been multiple cases in the post-McGirt world. So it is well in excess of $1,000,000. I’m sure by this time we’re going to try to get a better accounting of it.”

Pro Tem Treat said the legislature has put together a process to be able to approve legal action as well as how to fund legal action.

“We put aside money to to do stuff in the post-McGirt world or the ruling on reservations and to fight marijuana. We did it in a way that the legislature could hold those moneys to account. [The Governor] has chosen to go a different path that’s not as accountable, so we’re going to have to dig in and look at those numbers more closely,” added Pro Tem Treat. “He did bring one $100,000 one. That’s maybe the one you’re talking about on the $100,000 that the committee did approve, but that’s the only one he’s brought before us.”

On the other side of the political aisle, House Representative Andy Fugate (D-OKC) said the legal aid spending by the Governor screams one thing: “If the Governor really had a legal basis for what he is trying to do and extorting the tribes, then the Attorney General would be supporting him and representing him instead of him having to go to outside counsel and out of state counsel.”

The burning question now: Where could the money have come from?

State Office of Management and Enterprise Services records sent anonymously by a state employee reveals at least one of the law firms involved in this lawsuit was paid out of the Tribal Gaming Compliance fund in 2020.

A screenshot of an excel spreadsheet showing payments document Ryan Whaley Coldiron Jantzen Peters in OKC was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Tribal Gaming compact, the compliance fund, is really there to support audits and to ensure the accountability of the money that’s coming in and going out. Think about where this money goes. About 88% of it goes to our public schools and so we want to make sure that’s accounted for appropriately. That’s what those dollars are there for. They’re not there for the Governor to use as a piggy bank to go attack tribes,” said Rep. Fugate. “It’s certainly not the right place for this. If the Governor needs money for that, then the Governor could come to the legislature and ask us to fund it. But it’s just adding insult to injury to the tribes to take money that comes from the tribes that’s intended for compliance to be used [and use it] not for compliance, but for extortion.”

House Representative Mickey Dollens (D-OKC) called the Governor’s spending a “waste of taxpayer dollars.”

“Over $500,000 in wasted taxpayer dollars and more than half a million reasons why Gentner Drummond should prosecute this case and take it on and defend the people of Oklahoma. Not only has Governor Stitt wasted more than half a million dollars in taxpayer dollars, but he’s also created division amongst our greatest allies, which are the tribal nations,” said Rep. Dollens.

Rep. Dollens told KFOR he’s tired of seeing the Governor circumvent the legislative process.

“Governor Stitt thinks that government is a business and he thinks that he can just bypass the legislature and ignore checks and balances. And it was a slap in the face to the the Senate and the House of Representatives by approving a compact that was never approved by the state legislature,” said Dollens, referring to the now-federal lawsuit the state is caught up in. “Governor Stitt bypassed the legislative branch and thought that he could run government like his mortgage company, apparently. You’re going to be held accountable. And I’m looking forward to seeing the results.”

“Attorney General Drummond has been informed that the money used to pay for legal fees in this matter has come from the gaming compliance fund. However, the Attorney General is not aware of any legislative approval to support the expenditure of those funds for this particular purpose. This is a matter of interest and concern that he intends to explore further.” The Office of the Attorney General

Aside from the Attorney General now looking into the matter, Pro Tem Treat said he may have the Oklahoma Office of Fiscal Transparency step in.

“We’re still in our early stages of looking at that,” stated Pro Tem Treat. “I’m going to pull those numbers myself off and try to dig in a little deeper. And then we’ll decide what steps to take.”

News 4 reached out to the Governor’s Office several times on Wednesday for comment on one of the law firms appearing to be paid with money from the Tribal Gaming Compliance fund, but we haven’t heard back.

One in eight Oklahomans is a tribal member, and those are enrolled citizens. And the numbers are actually higher than that, tens of thousands higher when you count all of those who actually have tribal affiliation. It’s bewildering to me that our Governor continues to attack the very people that he ought to be bringing on board as partners. If you look at what our tribal nations have done in eastern Oklahoma, they have rebuilt, revitalized, re-energized. It’s terrific to see the things that are happening in eastern Oklahoma. And instead of fighting the tribes, the Governor ought to be learning from them. The Governor has his own reservation, if you’ll pardon the pun, about what he thinks about our tribes. And unfortunately, he continues to other them. And it’s shameful,” stated Rep. Fugate.