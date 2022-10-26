OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Hall of Fame is hosting an artist reception for “Oklahoma Genocide: Massacre at Washita River“.

“Oklahoma Genocide: Massacre at Washita River” reception flyer. Image courtesy Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

“Oklahoma Genocide: Massacre at Washita River” explores the history of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The gallery also explores the actual events that occurred the morning of November 27, 1868. On that day, Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer led the 7th Calvary regiment of the U.S. Army in an attack on the sleeping Cheyenne village of Chief Black Kettle.

Art piece in “Oklahoma Genocide: Massacre at Washita River”. Image courtesy Oklahoma Hall of Fame. Art piece in “Oklahoma Genocide: Massacre at Washita River”. Image courtesy Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

The reception is on Thursday, November 3, from 5-7 p.m. According to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, the art show reflects an effort to bring to light details of what was once considered a battle in the Indian Wars to a massacre of a displaced Southern Cheyenne village where scores were killed and captured, including many women and children.

“Any denial of the facts is a denial of the truth on what happened November 28, 1868. As a descendant of the battle of the Washita, I’m sharing the stories of my ancestors and telling their stories with art, giving them a voice so that their stories live on and to show the strength of the Cheyenne and Arapaho people that endure today,” said Brent Learned, artist and exhibit curator.

Art piece in “Oklahoma Genocide: Massacre at Washita River”. Image courtesy Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

The exhibit includes paintings, drawings and artifacts from artists George Levi, Halcyon Levi, Harvey Pratt, Robert Martinez, Gordon Yellowman, Michael Elizondo, Matt Learned and Brent Learned.

The gallery with be open through December 15, 2022, in the Tulsa World | Lorton Family Gallery at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. 1400 Classen Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73106.

Reservation for the reception are recommended. To RSVP, visit this link.