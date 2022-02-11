OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – SoonerCare members have the opportunity to provide feedback to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority on improving health care for them and their families.

OHCA will host three virtual town halls on Friday, Feb. 18.

The first town hall will be from 9-11 a.m., the second from 12:30-2:30 p.m., the third from 3-5 p.m.

“Members can ask questions, participate in discussions and polls. Topics will include tobacco use, obesity, teen pregnancy as well as other social determinants of health such as living and work conditions. These discussions will help OHCA tailor programs and benefits to better meet and address the needs of SoonerCare members,” OHCA officials said.

SoonerCare members must register to attend a town hall. Registration is open until midnight Wednesday, Feb. 16. Go to the OHCA website to register.