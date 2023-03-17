OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma legislature has taken the next steps to keeping roads and highways safe for first responders and roadside workers.

House Bill 2684 is one step closer to becoming the law without any opposition.

House Bill 2684 is set to increase the fines against those who violates Oklahoma’s “Slow Down, Move Over” law.

In a nutshell, if someone is injured at an emergency scene by you for not slowing down and moving over, the fine would be $5,000 and double to $10,000 dollars if someone dies.

The bill passed the House 86-0. It now moves to the Senate.