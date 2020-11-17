OK Humane creates coffee table book to benefit animal advocacy program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Humane Society is releasing ​SLURP, a nearly 100-page coffee table photobook, in the hopes of raising money for its program to help pet owners surviving domestic violence.

Taken by a variety of local Oklahoma photographers, the visual work captures the personality and facial expressions of 55 different OK Humane rescue dogs as they ‘slurp‘ up their favorite treats, all in an attempt to raise money for the Oklahoma Humane Society’s Animal Advocacy Program.

A partnership between the Oklahoma Humane Society and Palomar Family Justice Center, the Animal Advocacy Program was created to assist both the human and animal victims of domestic violence.

According to the Oklahoma Humane Society, 66% of Animal Advocacy clients stated that their abuser ​had threatened to harm ​ their pets as a way to exert power and control over them, and 31% of Animal Advocacy clients stated that their abuser ​had physically harmed ​ their pets as a way to exert power and control over them.

“Concern about their companion animal often keeps victims in abusive and dangerous situations. Unfortunately, many shelters do not have the means to house companion animals and many survivors are left facing the difficult decision to either leave their pets behind or remain in the abusive environment. ​Nearly 50%​ ​of domestic violence survivors have delayed leaving their abuser out of fear of harm to their animals.​ No survivor should have to make the choice to sacrifice the safety of their pet for their own,” said the Oklahoma Humane Society.

The Animals Advocacy Program provides safe foster homes for companion animals of survivors as well as access to a pet food pantry, pet security deposits for establishing safe housing away from abusers, resources for discounted veterinary care, assistance and support in reporting animal abuse to law enforcement, and even advocacy in legal pet-related matters such as protective orders. ​All of which are provided at no cost to the client.

The Oklahoma Humane Society is hosting a ​SLURP​ book release party at Commonplace Books Friday, November 20 from 4-7 p.m.

Learn more on the Oklahoma Humane Society website.