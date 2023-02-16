CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are at the scene of an Oklahoma technology center to investigate a possible threat.

On Thursday morning, law enforcement officers were already at the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center in Fort Cobb to prepare for an active-shooter drill planned next week.

While they were on campus, a student told a staff member that someone had tried to shoot at him.

At that point, the officers locked down the buildings and began searching the campus.

So far, no threat has been found.

This is a developing story.