OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker is making national news after authoring a controversial bill in the Sooner State.

Sen. David Bullard authored Senate Bill 129, which is also known as the Millstone Act of 2023.

Under the measure, it would be illegal for physicians or other healthcare professionals to provide gender transition procedures to anyone under the age of 26.

If a physician or healthcare professional is found to have referred a patient for or provided gender transition procedures to anyone under 26, they could be found guilty of a felony and would lose their medical license.

The measure does not apply to procedures necessary due to infection, a sexual developmental disorder, or injury.