OK lawmaker seeks to remove sales tax on groceries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker said he has proposed a measure to remove the sales tax on groceries in the Sooner State.

On Tuesday, Rep. Sean Roberts announced that he plans to push for a referendum to remove Oklahoma’s sales tax on groceries.

“Currently only six states allow full taxes on groceries, Oklahoma being one,” Roberts said. “We currently have a surplus in funds and revenues are up, so now is the time to bring this much needed relief to Oklahoma families.”

The measure, if passed, would amend a provision in the Oklahoma Sales Tax Code. It would provide a sales tax exemption for items that are eligible for purchase in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Officials say the exemption would apply to any person or entity making the purchase, even if the person or entity was not a participant in the SNAP program.

A legislative referendum is a way for the Oklahoma Legislature can submit a constitutional amendment or statutory change to a vote of the people.

It is one of two ways to place a state question on the ballot in Oklahoma.

“Grocery prices are continuing to rise along with inflation thanks to the reckless policies instituted by the Biden Administration,” Roberts said. “If this referendum is put to a vote of the people and approved, Oklahoma businesses would see a growth in revenue and Oklahomans would be able to get more bang for their buck at the grocery store. It is common sense legislation that benefits all parties and I am looking forward to advocating for its passage this session.”