OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker hopes to make back-to-school shopping a little less painful for parents in the future.
Rep. Jacob Rosencrants has authored House Bill 1039, which would change some of the stipulations of Oklahoma’s Tax-Free Weekend.
During tax-free weekend, sales tax rates are waived for Oklahoma shoppers who buy specific items.
According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, clothing and footwear less than $100 will be tax free during the event.
However, one of the biggest complaints regarding tax-free weekend is that school supplies are not included on the list.
Under HB 1039, that would change.
The proposed legislation would change the law to focus on clothing and footwear less than $75 and school supply items less than $50.
School supplies that would be tax free under the bill include:
- Binders
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Colored pencils
- Compasses
- Notebooks
- Construction paper
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders
- Glue sticks
- Liquid glue
- Highlighters
- Legal pads
- Lunchboxes
- Markers
- Notebook filler paper
- Paste
- Pencils
- Pens
- Poster board
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Staplers
- Staples
- Paints
- Paintbrushes
- Sketch pads
- Reference maps
- Textbooks less than $50.
If approved, the measure would go into effect July 1, 2023.