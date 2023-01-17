OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker hopes to make back-to-school shopping a little less painful for parents in the future.

Rep. Jacob Rosencrants has authored House Bill 1039, which would change some of the stipulations of Oklahoma’s Tax-Free Weekend.

During tax-free weekend, sales tax rates are waived for Oklahoma shoppers who buy specific items.

According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, clothing and footwear less than $100 will be tax free during the event.

However, one of the biggest complaints regarding tax-free weekend is that school supplies are not included on the list.

Under HB 1039, that would change.

The proposed legislation would change the law to focus on clothing and footwear less than $75 and school supply items less than $50.

School supplies that would be tax free under the bill include:

Binders

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Colored pencils

Compasses

Notebooks

Construction paper

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue sticks

Liquid glue

Highlighters

Legal pads

Lunchboxes

Markers

Notebook filler paper

Paste

Pencils

Pens

Poster board

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Staplers

Staples

Paints

Paintbrushes

Sketch pads

Reference maps

Textbooks less than $50.

If approved, the measure would go into effect July 1, 2023.