CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – An 8U Little League Baseball team played their most recent season in t-shirts because their former head coach allegedly took off with nearly $2,000 meant for uniforms.

Julie Cox has a son on the Oklahoma Hitmen team. There are 10 players on the team altogether.

She told News 4 the parents paid for new uniforms in early April.

Cox paid $185, but some parents paid as much as $310.

“It was very hard on us. We definitely had to scrimp around other things just so our son could play baseball,” added Cox.

An invoice was created for belts, hats, bottoms, tops, jerseys, and more through ‘Fast Five Sports Appeal.’

Cox said the uniforms never showed up though, so the boys had to play their season in customized t-shirts.

Custom t-shirts made for the 8U Oklahoma Hitmen. KFOR photo. Custom t-shirts made for the 8U Oklahoma Hitmen. KFOR photo.

“[The former head coach] did not order them or supposedly did not order them. He took our money,” stated Cox.

News 4 searched for ‘Fast Five Sports Appeal’ online and was unable to find it. There is also a Houston address associated with the business that doesn’t pop up. The zip code affiliated with the address isn’t even in Texas, it’s in Alabama.

According to another invoice sent to parents, everything had been paid for.

“We told [the former head coach] there’s no need in ordering the uniforms anymore. The season’s almost over. We’ve made it with the t-shirts I made, and we need to move forward from there. And then supposedly, it was all of a sudden refunded or going to be refunded,” said Cox.

An email provided to News 4 by Cox shows the former head coach’s supposed girlfriend received confirmation of a refund being processed by May 25.

Cox claims she followed up with the former coach’s girlfriend about her refund, but she never received one until Wednesday night.

“Last night all of a sudden I got a cash refund at 9:01 p.m. for $185 after I decided to make a post on Facebook and go to the news,” said Cox. “I said, ‘I’m still talking to the news.’ I said, ‘Not everybody else has been paid. You’re only paying me. This is hush money.'”

Cox said two other parents received a refund Thursday morning, but she knows of at least five or six other families who have yet to receive reimbursement.

“I’m just ready for it to be done. I’m ready for it to be over and him out of our lives. We don’t need that negativity. And we’re ready to move on as a baseball team,” said Cox.

KFOR has reached out to the former coach in question, but we haven’t heard back. We also reached out to his girlfriend since she has been in contact with families about refunds.

News 4 was hung up on the first time. The second call rang twice and then went to voicemail. She did send a text asking, “Who is this?”

News 4 received messages from both the former coach and his girlfriend about the matter.

“We paid back about half of the team and are currently working on paying back the rest while keeping the bills afloat. The purchase was made to a guy that scammed us all out of the baseball money. I have received multiple counts of harassment and threats over text, online, and to my work, along with people showing up to my house. I completely understand why the parents are upset but there has been constant contact with at least one of them at all times,” said the former head coach, Garrett Tincher.

His girlfriend, Brittney Tooley told KFOR they have received threats from frustrated parents.

Tooley said a police report hasn’t been filed for allegedly being “scammed” nor for receiving threats because of the situation.

“That was the plan but everything sprung out of control way fast before anything could have been filed. It’s gotten to the point where we cannot go anywhere near Harrah for anything,” said Tooley.

Tooley does plan to file a report soon though.

She confirmed they never received a refund from the apparel shop, so they’re currently paying families out of pocket.

“The number was completely disconnected the last few times we tried to contact him. There has been absolutely no response,” Tooley explained about the apparel shop.

Cox said the former coach is no longer affiliated with the team and hasn’t been since April.

“We can move forward as a team and get new uniforms and and move on for these kids because they love playing baseball. I mean, they’re nine years old. That what they’re looking forward to. They were so excited to get new uniforms and then they were crushed because they did not get what they were promised,” explained Cox. “We will be moving on under a new name because [the Oklahoma Hitmen] already has a bad rap with him. So we will continue as a team. We will grow stronger from this.”

The Oklahoma State Courts Network reveals the former head coach was taken to court in 2021 for indebtness less than $5,000.

A police report was filed against the former coach by another parent on May 4.