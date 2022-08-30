ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents have arrested a man following the murder of a 63-year-old Ada man.

Officials say they began to investigate the case on Aug. 21 after the Tulsa Police Department received information that a man was attempting to sell a stolen truck at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa.

At that point, they learned the truck belonged to 63-year-old Robert Whiteley, of Ada.

Tulsa police contacted the Ada Police Department to conduct a welfare check at Whiteley’s home.

On Aug. 22, an Ada police officer spoke with a family member of Whiteley’s, who said he was missing.

The family member went with officers to Whiteley’s home. When they went into the home, officials say it was clear that foul play had occurred.

Upon searching the house, police found Whiteley’s body in a back bedroom.

Investigators say he had been stabbed to death.

Hours later, Tulsa police spotted Whiteley’s truck and detained the people in it.

Officials arrested 27-year-old Drew Derrick Davis on a complaint of first-degree murder in the case.