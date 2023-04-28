OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma mother was banking on a fresh start for her and her two kids as she signed a rental agreement for a mobile home. She said she had to quickly terminate that contract though because of a roach infestation.

Amanda Teague told News 4 she did a brief walk through of a mobile home at Westmoor Mobile Home Park on Tuesday.

Teague said she didn’t spot any roaches during her walk through. She then sat down with a leasing manager who had her fill out paperwork and an application.

Teague said she unfortunately didn’t meet the requirements to move in to a mobile home.

However, she claims a Westmoor leasing manager “altered” her tax records to reflect a higher salary that would qualify Teague for a rental home.

“Those numbers don’t match my documents,” said Teague.

Either way, Teague decided to move forward with the agreement because it appeared to be a nice neighborhood and came with amenities her children would enjoy.

Teague paid over $1,600 in a security deposit, pro-rated rent and fees.

“It’s half a months pay for me on a good month. That’s everything. That’s everything that I have,” added Teague.

She was then given the keys to her new mobile home.

“As soon as I walked in, I seen a roach in the entry and then I looked around and they’re on the walls and the first thing I did was pull out the fridge and they scattered everywhere,” recalled Teague.

A roach trap Amanda Teague says was placed in the Westmoor mobile home. Photo courtesy: Amanda Teague.

She said there was no way she could allow her children to live in that home.

News 4 spoke with the leasing manager who handled Teague’s application Friday afternoon. She said, “The accusation is clearly false.”

Teague went back to the leasing office on Wednesday to terminate the agreement and get a refund.

She said it was a struggle to get someone to talk to her, let alone walk through the mobile home to investigate the roach issue.

She was finally able to terminate her lease agreement, but she didn’t get a refund.

She was told it would be no earlier than at least 4-6 weeks that she’d get her money back, according to Teague.

Teague requested “some sort of proof” showing she’d actually receive a full refund, but she was instead given what the leasing office calls a “ledger.”

The ledger shows the money Teague paid, but also at the top is an amount due of -$2.75.

The leasing manager told KFOR the refund amount was highlighted, but didn’t clarify what the -$2.75 was.

News 4 asked for further comment from the leasing manager, but she said she’d have to pass our contact information on to her manager.

“I can give him the number and have him give you a call if you would like,” she added.

No other manager called News 4 back. Instead, she called back to provide a media contact number for the company who owns the mobile park.

News 4 called the number Friday afternoon, but the only option available was to leave a voicemail. We haven’t heard back.

“I just want my money back and to move on,” said Teague.

Teague added if she doesn’t get her money back soon, she and her kids could be on the brink of homelessness.