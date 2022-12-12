EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma mom said within eight minutes of making a small purchase Sunday afternoon inside a Casey’s Convenience Store and Gas Station, the EBT funding she had left in her account was withdrawn in New York.

Kaylee Kronske said she stopped by the Casey’s on South Boulevard where she bought a drink for $1.

She tried going back during her lunch break for another dollar drink.

As she was checking out, she found out she had “insufficient funds.”

Kronske was confused as to why because she knew she had more than enough money to purchase the second drink, so she looked over her statement only to see $462.23 was withdrawn from her bank for a purchase at the Throop Farm Market in Brooklyn, New York.

Kaylee Kronske’s initial purchase at Casey’s on December 11. Photo courtesy: Kaylee Kronske. Kaylee Kronske’s statement showing an unknown charge eight minutes after her initial Casey’s purchase. Photo courtesy: Kaylee Kronske.

Her statement revealed the Throop Farm Market purchase processed exactly eight minutes after her Casey’s purchase.

“I was angry and I felt helpless. I had all sorts of mixed feelings and questions,” said Kronske. “It is very devastating. I haven’t been able to do the Christmas shopping at all. Now, I don’t think that’s going to happen because this is just really stressful. You know, it takes the savings from families. I have a five year old and 11 month old that rely on me to provide for them. It’s shameful that people are taking others’ money, like how low can people go?”

Kronske said she filed an incident report with Edmond Police Monday morning.

She also told KFOR she went back to the Casey’s and asked an on-duty manager about the situation, but that the manager was rude and threatened to call the police if she didn’t leave.

She said she mentioned to the manager filing a police report in which he allegedly told her he’d only release surveillance video over only if he was subpoenaed to do so.

Kronske said this has never happened to her before, but she will no longer be shopping with Casey’s.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of someone being burned by the store.

News 4 has interviewed alleged fraud victims for the past several months, the most recent being last week in which a man in Moore said his information was used at a Casey’s 18 miles way from where he was.

KFOR also received a handful of emails from Oklahomans who say they were also a victim to an alleged fraudulent Casey’s charge.

One person who reached out said she lives in Missouri, but was charged four separate $150 charges at a Casey’s location in Oklahoma back in February.

The question we’ve heard time and time again is how and why situations like these keep happening.

“These issues are frustrating for our guests and we realize that. We think the particular issue here is that the credit card data that’s been compromised was compromised elsewhere, so you know, by ways that aren’t related to our store or like our systems.” said Casey’s Communications and Community Director, Katie Petru.

Petru said most of Casey’s fuel pumps are equipped with EMV which is supposed to increase the security of every transaction.

Anything that could be a potential risk shows up in their systems, according to Petru.

“We are taking a lot of steps to combat this type of activity,” said Petru.

For those customers who claim to have been a victim of fraud shortly after making a purchase inside a store, Petru told KFOR it’s a bit harder to protect those individuals.

“The details are masked to the retailer by design to help with the Consumer Security, so it makes it hard,” added Petru.

News 4 requested data last Friday pertaining to alleged Casey’s fraudulent charge cases.

We asked for consumer fraudulent complaints from January 1 to December 9 for both nationwide and any tying to an Oklahoma gas station.

At the time of the request, Petru said she was looking into the matter.

As of Monday morning, that request was ultimately denied.

“I don’t have a source that has, you know, the number of cases tagged for unauthorized charges. I don’t have like a perfect source of how many numbers of cases of that type we would see,” she explained.

We then went on to ask if there is a department that handles fraudulent claims or a database that keeps track of those complaints.

“It won’t be a clear picture. I talked to the team on what’s available and we won’t have a clear picture that would be useful, I guess, in any context, because I don’t want to, you know, mislead you with a data point that isn’t a pretty clean data point. There would be buckets of other types of complaints that would pull in to the number potentially,” said Petru.

Although Petru told KFOR they take every allegation of fraud seriously as well as investigate each one, there isn’t much else they can do.

Petru said the best course of action would be for anyone experiencing unusual bank activity to call their bank.

Kronske said she hopes Casey’s will continue investigating each claim brought forward as she wants to no longer see others go through a situation similar to hers.

If you have any concerns regarding a Casey’s location, customers are encouraged to email wecare@caseys.com.