STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Army National Guardsman was arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

“He just made a terrible decision,” said Stillwater PD’s Lt. TJ Low. “He’s going to have to suffer the consequences from that.”

On May 11, an arrest warrant was issued for 28-year-old Alexander Stephenson.

Lt. Low told KFOR a detective at Stillwater PD got a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in September of last year.

“The Cyber tip indicated that the suspect was using [the] social media [app] “Kik” and it was believed that he was sharing as well as possessing child pornography,” said Lt. Low.

According to Payne County court records, the unsettling content Stephenson allegedly uploaded and shared included multiple videos of prepubescent girls. The details of those videos are extremely graphic.

Alexander Stevenson, Image courtesy Payne County Sheriff’s Office

“So, our detective worked alongside NCMEC, as well as the Army Reserves. They have a criminal investigations division,” said Lt. Low. “They were able to secure the identity and the arrest of Stevenson in El Paso, Texas.”

Before this arrest, court documents show Stephenson was scheduled to deploy with his Oklahoma National Guard unit to Africa. He was in Texas for training.

Lt. Low said Stephenson had a hearing in Payne County District Court on Thursday.

“I believe that he’s been released since then,” said Lt. Low. “He was out on bond. I believe he had a $100,000 bond.”

A military spokesperson confirmed Stephenson is in the Oklahoma Army National Guard but said because this is an open investigation, it would be “inappropriate to comment further.”