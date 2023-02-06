TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Tulsa say they were able to recover several stolen items after learning about an eBay post.

In early December, officers with the Tulsa Police Department received several reports of thefts near Midtown Tulsa. The victims reported various things stolen, including Christmas decorations.

On Jan. 4, officers learned that several of the stolen items were for sale on eBay. They were soon able to trace the account to a home near 11th and Rockford Ave.

While at the home, investigators reportedly found three firearms and a stolen concrete horse jockey statue.

Police also learned that one of the residents, Vanessa Faulkner, had a storage unit.

Authorities served a search warrant on the storage unit and found a wrought iron gate that was reportedly stolen from a home more than a year ago.

Officials say the gate was built in the 1800s and is worth more than $25,000.

Investigators arrested Justin Nix on two counts of illegal possession of a firearm.

Police also arrested Vanessa Faulkner for obstructing/interfering with an officer, knowingly concealing stolen property, illegal possession of a firearm, and knowingly concealing stolen property worth more than $1,000.