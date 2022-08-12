TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Tulsa say they have made the largest fentanyl bust in the history of the Tulsa Police Department.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 2, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were serving a warrant at an apartment at 1st and Rockford.

Authorities recovered 11 pounds of fentanyl, several pounds of meth, 140 grams of heroin, $7,000 in cash and several firearms.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the lethal dose of fentanyl is .002 grams.

However, officials say they recovered more than 5,200 grams of fentanyl in the forms of powder and pills. That is approximately enough for 2.5 million lethal doses.

Police arrested Raul Plata-Cibrian on three complaints of aggravated trafficking of controlled drugs, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.