OK sees 25 additional deaths, over 1.7k more COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the state leaders announce a distribution plan for a COVID-19 vaccine, health officials stressed that Oklahoma City hospitalizations are closing in on Tier 4 of the state’s hospital surge plan.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 204,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,707 cases, or a 0.8% increase.

According to the health department’s website, there were 25 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,836.

Right now, officials say there are 1,648 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 1,272 (13 deaths) (1,045 recovered)

Alfalfa: 402 (1 death) (288 recovered)

Atoka: 896 (1 death) (795 recovered)

Beaver: 222 (2 deaths) (168 recovered)

Beckham: 1,415 (17 deaths) (1,219 recovered)

Blaine: 433 (2 deaths) (341 recovered)

Bryan: 2,909 (23 deaths) (2,533 recovered)

Caddo: 2,030 (33 deaths) (1,622 recovered)

Canadian: 7,320 (34 deaths) (6,332 recovered)

Carter: 1,786 (15 deaths) (1,465 recovered)

Cherokee: 2,406 (11 deaths) (1,978 recovered)

Choctaw: 733 (4 deaths) (637 recovered)

Cimarron: 78 (67 recovered)

Cleveland: 13,392 (131 deaths) (11,474 recovered)

Coal: 329 (2 deaths) (286 recovered)

Comanche: 5,043 (35 deaths) (4,173 recovered)

Cotton: 270 (4 deaths) (188 recovered)

Craig: 969 (3 deaths) (849 recovered)

Creek: 2,778 (52 deaths) (2,377 recovered)

Custer: 2,146 (17 deaths) (1,780 recovered)

Delaware: 1,993 (39 deaths) (1,716 recovered)

Dewey: 250 (1 death) (185 recovered)

Ellis: 225 (163 recovered)

Garfield: 4,086 (37 deaths) (3,496 recovered)

Garvin: 1,644 (16 deaths) (1,445 recovered)

Grady: 2,832 (23 deaths) (2,430 recovered)

Grant: 214 (5 deaths) (192 recovered)

Greer: 284 (8 deaths) (230 recovered)

Harmon: 122 (94 recovered)

Harper: 240 (2 deaths) (176 recovered)

Haskell: 655 (7 deaths) (594 recovered)

Hughes: 614 (8 deaths) (555 recovered)

Jackson: 1,946 (34 deaths) (1,683 recovered)

Jefferson: 236 (2 death) (182 recovered)

Johnston: 552 (5 deaths) (469 recovered)

Kay: 1,970 (26 deaths) (1,619 recovered)

Kingfisher: 942 (7 deaths) (829 recovered)

Kiowa: 398 (6 deaths) (295 recovered)

Latimer: 318 (4 deaths) (290 recovered)

Le Flore: 2,541 (26 deaths) (2,279 recovered)

Lincoln: 1,412 (26 deaths) (1,199 recovered)

Logan: 1,613 (3 deaths) (1,295 recovered)

Love: 626 (1 death) (546 recovered)

Major: 536 (4 deaths) (410 recovered)

Marshall: 794 (4 deaths) (683 recovered)

Mayes: 1,694 (19 deaths) (1,404 recovered)

McClain: 2,549 (17 deaths) (2,187 recovered)

McCurtain: 2,343 (45 deaths) (2,088 recovered)

McIntosh: 855 (13 deaths) (744 recovered)

Murray: 674 (6 deaths) (560 recovered)

Muskogee: 4,397 (34 deaths) (3,726 recovered)

Noble: 574 (4 deaths) (471 recovered)

Nowata: 438 (5 deaths) (373 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,061 (13 deaths) (880 recovered)

Oklahoma: 41,709 (315 deaths) (35,005 recovered)

Okmulgee: 1,868 (22 deaths) (1,616 recovered)

Osage: 2,087 (18 deaths) (1,850 recovered)

Other: 84 (32 recovered)

Ottawa: 1,823 (24 deaths) (1,604 recovered)

Pawnee: 625 (9 deaths) (543 recovered)

Payne: 4,373 (21 deaths) (3,930 recovered)

Pittsburg: 1,959 (21 deaths) (1,767 recovered)

Pontotoc: 2,075 (14 deaths) (1,740 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 3,737 (23 deaths) (3,161 recovered)

Pushmataha: 430 (6 deaths) (396 recovered)

Roger Mills: 179 (5 deaths) (127 recovered)

Rogers: 4,272 (66 deaths) (3,666 recovered)

Seminole: 1,282 (12 deaths) (1,116 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,853 (14 deaths) (1,672 recovered)

Stephens: 1,834 (19 deaths) (1,428 recovered)

Texas: 2,467 (13 deaths) (2,238 recovered)

Tillman: 362 (7 deaths) (286 recovered)

Tulsa: 34,519 (282 deaths) (29,893 recovered)

Wagoner: 2,939 (37 deaths) (2,596 recovered)

Washington: 2,114 (48 deaths) (1,838 recovered)

Washita: 466 (2 deaths) (356 recovered)

Woods: 572 (1 death) (433 recovered)

Woodward: 1,962 (7 deaths) (1,771 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 28,043 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Thursday, officials believe 174,169 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

