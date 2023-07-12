OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Senator and House Representative joined a national group to help improve career opportunities for young people with disabilities.

According to officials, Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, was joined by Rep. Ellyn Hefner, D-Oklahoma City, to help the National Working Group on Youth Transitions hosted by the Center for Advancing Policy on Employment for Youth (CAPE-Youth). The two traveled to Chicago in June to the meeting funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Rep. Ellyn Hefner & Sen. Julia Kirt.

“We came together with policy makers from across the country to improve career opportunities for youth with disabilities,” Kirt said. “The urgency to intervene earlier is clear. An estimated 40% of working-aged Oklahomans with disabilities are employed, compared to 79% of persons without disabilities. The working group helped us focus on programs for youth and young adults transitioning into the workforce and adult life so that more Oklahomans can benefit from meaningful employment.”

Officials say CAPE-Youth is a partnership between The Council of State Governments and the K. Lisa Yang and Hock E. Tan Institute on Employment and Disability at Cornell University. The Center works to better employment outcomes for youth and young adults with disabilities by supporting states in building capacity in their youth service delivery and workforce systems.

“Now is the time to help our Oklahoma youth who have a disability transition to the workforce. The national working group highlighted career preparation, youth development and leadership, connecting to wrap-around supports and family engagement from experts across the states. I appreciate the community made and technical help and am ready to implement policy improvements for our Oklahoma youth,” added Hefner.