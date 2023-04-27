OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill aimed at regulating opioid substitution treatment programs has passed the Oklahoma Senate.

House Bill 2686, which is also called the Hannah McKenzie Act of 2023, was named for a woman who died of a methadone overdose in 2017.

“This bill is named after a young woman from my House district who died after illegally being given methadone. Her parents have fought for this important change in law to ensure other young people are better protected from such a tragic outcome. I am thankful to see the Senate pass this legislation. It’s been a long fight,” Rep. Rick West. R-Heavener, who is the House principal author said.

“Many are unaware of unregulated clinics across the state that dispense methadone. When placed in the hands of the wrong person, this drug can be deadly to anyone it’s sold to or shared with,” Burns said. “I appreciate my colleagues supporting this bill, so no family has to face the same tragedy the McKenzie family has experienced.”

The measure says that opioid substitution treatment programs should comply with all federal requirements for such programs, like providing drug abuse testing services.

HB 2686 was approved by the Senate and now heads to the Oklahoma House of Representatives.