OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that would increase compensation for poll workers in Oklahoma has been approved by the Senate.

Senate Bill 290, authored by Sen. Warren Hamilton, (R-McCurtain), would increase pay for election inspectors from $110 to $225 and pay for judges and clerks would double from $100 to $200.

“In recent years it has been more difficult to find individuals who are willing to work on election days, and harder to replace long-time election workers who have retired,” Hamilton said. “This is an issue statewide and the goal is that by providing this much needed pay increase for these citizens who work up to 14 hours on election day, we will see more interest in staffing elections.”

Senate Bill 290 moves to the Oklahoma House of Representatives for further consideration.