OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s Senate Bill 116 aims to put laws in place to keep marijuana grow operations away from churches.

SB 116 is currently headed to the House, and if passed would require any grows to be at least one thousand feet away from a church. This same rule applies to schools in Oklahoma.

Grandfathered and or existing grows that are already within that one thousand foot zone would be exempt from this process.