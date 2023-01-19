OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator has filed a measure to amend the Parents’ Bill of Rights.

Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, has filed Senate Bill 131, which authorizes parents to file a civil action against a person or governmental entity for a violation of the Parents’ Bill of Rights.

“Updating this measure furthers parents’ involvement in their child’s education and requires written consent for decisions related to physical or mental health decisions for the student,” Rogers said. “Clarifying this will ensure parents know their rights when it comes to their children’s health and can remain in control of what their child is being exposed to at school.”

The bill states that attempting to withhold information relevant to the physical, emotional, or mental health of a minor child is grounds for disciplinary action for state employees, political subdivisions, or any other government entity.

The bill would require a student’s parent or legal guardian to provide written consent to participate in instruction or presentations that have the goal or purpose of studying, exploring, or informing students about gender roles, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, or romantic or sexual relationships.

“Additionally, we must continue to protect students from seeing, reading or hearing inappropriate content at school. The provisions of this legislation ensure parents will be involved in the entire process and can decide what conversations are best had with a school official, or what topics should be discussed at home with a parent,” Rogers said.