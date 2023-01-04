OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma senator says he filed legislation to revamp the way county land records are recorded.

Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa, filed Senate Bill 78, which would allow certified copies of county land records to be signed, notarized, and recorded electronically.

“This bill would eliminate the inconvenience of physically appearing at the county clerk’s office or waiting for documents to arrive in the mail,” Newhouse said. “It’s time for Oklahoma to catch up with other states that have been doing this for years. It would be more convenient and cost effective for these records to be delivered electronically.”

The measure does not require electronic copies, but makes them available to any of the state’s 77 county clerks.

The fee for an electronically certified copy would be the same as a paper copy.

“This bill ensures the safety of the information shared electronically while modernizing our clerks’ offices,” Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, said. “I’m glad to help speed up services offered to the public and stand ready to help get this bill through the legislative process.”