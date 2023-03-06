OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is working to remember those who died during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, organizers are setting up for a sunrise remembrance vigil on the steps of the Oklahoma State Capitol.

In all, 18,000 Oklahomans died from COVID-19, which was first detected in Oklahoma in March 2020.

Sen. Paul Rosino encourages anyone who has lost a friend or family member to join in the early morning vigil.

March 6th would have been Sen. Rosino’s son’s 36th birthday. Sadly, he died from COVID-19 on July 4, 2021.

The vigil is expected to begin around sunrise on Monday, March 6.