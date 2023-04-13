WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Wagoner County are warning drivers about a new technology that some thieves are using to steal cars.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said thieves are now hacking into computers in the headlights of newer vehicles.

Officials say thieves are using tools that can impersonate the vehicle’s key fob when wired into the control system.

“Thieves are pulling bumpers and trim pieces away from a vehicle, which allows them access to the CAN bus near the headlight connector,” Elliott said in a Facebook post.

Authorities say if you notice that someone has been tampering with the trim or body panels near or around your headlights, call police or the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 485-3124.