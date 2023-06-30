OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Current SNAP recipients in 32 counties have additional time to report storm-related food losses.

According to Oklahoma Human Services, current Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in 32 counties whose households lost food due to the June 17 storms can request a replacement of benefits up to the monthly amount received for June 2023.

Those counties include:

Atoka

Carter

Cherokee

Choctaw

Creek

Delaware

Ellis

Harper

Hughes

Johnston

Latimer

Leflore

Lincoln

Logan

Major

Mayes

McCurtain

McIntosh

Muskogee

Oklahoma

Okmulgee

Osage

Pawnee

Payne

Pittsburg

Pattawatomie

Pushmataha

Rogers

Seminole

Sequoyah

Tulsa

Wagoner

OKDHS says customers who have already received replacement benefits through the mass replacement waiver or who have already submitted a Request for Destroyed Food Replacement form will not get any additional replacement benefits.

“We know so many of our neighbors experienced devastation and loss during these storms, and want to use all our available resources to step forward and offer help,” said Deb Smith, Director of Adult and Family Services. “We encourage families who have been affected to request a replacement of their benefits immediately so they don’t have to worry about additional food costs while they get back on their feet.”

Normally, SNAP customers would only have 10 calendar days to request benefit replacements, according to officials. However, OKDHS has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA-FNS) to give additional time to customers.

Storm-affected households who lost food due to the storms have until Friday, July 7, to submit the Request for Destroyed Food Replacement form.

“We understand unfortunate events, such as a disaster, can cause unexpected disruptions in people’s lives,” said Southwest Regional Administrator, Bill Ludwig. “The additional time for SNAP recipient families to report their food losses will, hopefully, provide some peace of mind.”