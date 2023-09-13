OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma State Fair has announced the winners of this year’s Great TASTE of a Fair competition. Sixteen vendors put their best fair foods to the test in three different categories: Slice of Savory, Sweetest of the Sweet and New to the Scene.

News 4’s Emily Sutton joined a judges panel that included local food writers, social media content creators, news personalities and more. The judges tallied up their scores and the results have officially been released:

Slice of Savory

First Place: Ultimate Champ Dog, Champions BBQ

Second Place: BBQ Elote with B-Rays’ Twinkie, B-Ray’s BBQ

Third Place: Honey Pepper Bacon Dog, Express Food Truck

Sweetest of the Sweet

First Place: Caramel Apple Pie, Cutie Pies Concessions

Second Place: Oreo Brownie Blast, Waffle Chix

Third Place: Monster Oreos, Cookie Dough Monsters

New to the Scene

First Place: Pina Colada Palmer, A Latte Love

Second Place: MinneCookieDough Pie, Original MinneApple Pie

Third Place: Pizza Cup, La-pizzeria

First place in each category receives $300 and a trophy, second place receives $150 and a trophy, third place receives $50 and a trophy. All vendors at the competition received a participation banner to hang at their booth.

The first-place winners in each category moved on to a second round in the competition, the FAIRest of Them All, judged by local food content creator, Emily Phillips. Cutie Pies Concessions secured the win with their Caramel Apple Pie!

Starting Sept. 14, fairgoers can submit virtual ballots to help their favorite food vendor take home the People’s Choice Award at the end of the fair. Fairgoers can vote using the link on the Oklahoma State Fair Facebook page.