OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a board approval that swept the nation, but now it has Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board members scrambling to find someone who will represent them if things go haywire because of their decision to publicly fund a religious school.

In a 3-2 vote on June 5, the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board approved St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual Charter School’s application.

The tie breaking vote was cast by Brian Bobeck, a member who was sworn in just days ahead of the vote.

The board’s approval came after the State Attorney General, Gentner Drummond advised the board not to go through with it. The Board’s Chairman, Robert Franklin also asked Bobeck to abstain from voting.

“The approval of any publicly funded religious school is contrary to Oklahoma law and not in the best interest of taxpayers,” Drummond said. “It’s extremely disappointing that board members violated their oath in order to fund religious schools with our tax dollars. In doing so, these members have exposed themselves and the State to potential legal action that could be costly.”

The Attorney General’s Office told KFOR Monday afternoon that they will not represent the Board in any litigation pertaining to St. Isidore because they went against the AG’s legal advice.

“I’m no legal counsel, but if this moves forward and legal counsel presents a concern or it gets contested by someone, I think it puts them in a difficult place from a place of a judge or a body of officers who look at that and say there is a technicality and that technicality basically should have not been voted that way. Again, that’s from an altruistic standpoint, from a place of just purity, of concern was how it looks across the state, how it looks to stakeholders. It seemed rushed. It seemed inappropriate at that point. And so that’s why I had asked Mr. Bobek to abstain from the vote to just give clarity to the process,” stated Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board Chairman, Dr. Robert Franklin.

Dr. Franklin said he wishes he had the authority to vacate or appeal the decision. He did say St. Isidore could appeal the decision.

Without the Oklahoma AG’s backing and legal support, the Board is on the hunt for General Counsel to take on any possible litigation as a result of their approval.

“We will seek a legal counsel that will be outside of the Attorney General’s office to represent the Board in regards to all things seen as it were and hopefully they will give us good legal counsel in regard to what we’re doing and how we’re doing that procedurally and in alignment with the constitutional matters that we have to deal with and the practical matters that we have to deal with and the operational details that would go with it,” stated Dr. Franklin. “I’m very concerned if any one of us were to reach out or to seek out an advocacy position, because that’s not our role. Our role is not to be advocates. Our role is to deal with what’s before us.”

The Board stepped into a 30-minute executive session on Monday to discuss getting outside counsel, but when they returned, no specific names were thrown out.

A list of possible candidates was referenced in which Dr. Franklin claims it has “hundreds” of names.

Those interested in legally representing state agencies must apply through the AG’s Office.

Dr. Franklin doesn’t have any reservations with that process, but another board member, Nellie Sanders voiced her concerns at Monday afternoon’s meeting.

“Make sure there isn’t a conflict there. You know, what is the Attorney General’s process to ensuring that we have a fair and clear defined process?,” asked Sanders.

News 4 asked Dr. Franklin if a re-vote is on the horizon, but he said he hasn’t heard of that legally being able to happen.

Dr. Franklin did address his resignation though. He said his intention wasn’t to resign immediately.

“I don’t intend to want to be serving in the next iteration of whatever this board or whatever configuration of that transitions to. I’m here to try and help serve out in this transitional phase. It’s an awkward spot to be in,” explained Dr. Franklin. “This is heavy lifting and it’s uncharted territory for Oklahoma and certainly for the country. And lots of folks are watching. But ugly, disrespectful, hateful commentary about one another’s strategies or votes or their personal lives has no business in the work that we’re trying to do here. And so for that, I want to make sure that people know that.”

As of Monday afternoon, there is no specific timeline or process for hiring General Counsel. However, a motion passed to start creating a hiring process.

Per Monday’s meeting, the AG will still assist the Board with other contracts and legal business, but not with anything St. Isidore related.

Another motion was passed to begin going through the list of possible candidates and addressing names of interested at the June 27 meeting.