YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The holidays are here, and a group of elementary school students in Yukon decided to give a special gift to one of their own.

Officials say nearly every fourth grade student at Independence Intermediate in Yukon learned a Christmas song in American Sign Language.

Organizers say it was all for Julian, a fifth grader who is deaf/ hard of hearing.

Julian was given a speaker so that he could feel the beat of the song as his peers signed it to him.

“It truly was one of the most joyous things YPS has ever seen. We are so proud of our fourth graders for wanting to do something so amazing for a fellow student,” a post by Yukon Public Schools read.