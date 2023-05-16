OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sometimes, the best place for students to learn is not inside a classroom.

It’s out in the open air and for some lucky Oklahoma students, they got a hands-on lesson putting their STEM skills to work.

It is one of the coolest classrooms in Oklahoma City.

We’re talking about OKC Riversport, near downtown, and it’s filled with opportunities to row, kayak, float and have fun.

On a couple of days in early May, it turned into an outdoor classroom for students.

“Today is all about bringing kids and students from across Oklahoma out for our annual outdoor classroom event,” said Alyssa Baier, Riversport Adventures Marketing Director. “This is the perfect opportunity for students and schools to come and enjoy adventures here at Riversport, but also to stretch those STEM skills as well. Have some fun projects going on in computing community partners who are working on those with them today.”

You won’t find chalkboards out there, but you will find cardboard.

“So, for all of the skills that students are learning nowadays, it’s really a curriculum for cardboard canoeing that’s bringing a lot of things together,” Baier said. “They’re targeting their engineering side of things, putting mathematics into the equation as well, seeing what sort of structure is going to work best for the cardboard canoes. But giving them some flexibility and creativity, too.”

These students have a tough assignment ahead of them. That being how to turn a box into a boat and hopefully one that floats.

“We are trying to get a piece of cardboard to float across the river and be the first ones to win,” said Sam Nichols, a 7th grade student at Bridge Creek Middle School. “We’re using a lot of duct tape to keep it from being wet and sink.”

Parent Sil Hamilton said it’s a great learning experience for the students.

“Well, how to work together as a group, learn new strategies to figure out things, how to make the boat float,” Hamilton said. “That’s great science.”

Despite some rain, that didn’t dampen the enthusiasm for their assignment either.

“It’s honestly really fun. It’s awesome. It’s always fun with all your friends here and doing it,” Nichols said.

Of course, the goal is not perfection. But by using some scientific skill and a lot of duct tape, these students literally learned what can float your boat.