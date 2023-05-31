OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Supreme Court issued a ruling that reverses a previous decision by a district court, regarding the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

In May of 2022, more than 200 property owners in Norman filed a lawsuit against OTA, claiming the agency violated the state’s Open Meeting Act.

The lawsuit focused on OTA’s meetings on January 25, 2022 and February 22, 2022.

The property owners claim the meeting agendas focused on vague ‘turnpike projects,’ saying the OTA didn’t provide ‘sufficient or timely notice of the new proposed turnpikes’ the agenda.

A Cleveland County judge agreed, saying the agency failed to inform the public about the intended routes on its meeting agendas.

Now, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has issued a ruling in the case.

According to the court documents, the Oklahoma Supreme Court disagreed with the lower court’s ruling.

“We hold that the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority gave sufficient notice of the agenda items that the landowners challenge. We further rule that the lack of notice regarding the announcement of the ACCESS Oklahoma Program at the February 2022 meeting did not violate the Open Meeting Act because the announcement was for informational purposes only,” the ruling states.

The Supreme Court states that since no ruling was made by the OTA’s board regarding the ACCESS Plan during those meetings, the OTA could not have violated the Open Meetings Act.

“When Governor Stitt announced the ACCESS Program during the Director’s Report, the Board did not transact any business during the presentation or as a result of the presentation. The Board did not engage in any deliberation or decision-making or take any action after the Governor’s announcement. The presentation was merely an informational announcement, and under the OMA, the OTA did not need to specify the presentation on its agenda within the Director’s Report,” the court ruled.