OK Supreme Court suspends OKC attorney from practicing law

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Supreme Court has sided with the Oklahoma State Bar Association and has suspended Oklahoma City attorney from practicing law, effective immediately.

On November 27, 2019, the Oklahoma Bar Association (OBA) filed a verified complaint against Keegan K. Harroz.

Harroz and her boyfriend, Barry Titus are at the center of the triple-homicide investigation in Okmulgee County.

Harroz was arrested and charged with intimidation of a witness on September 13.

On September 27, Harroz was able to bond out of jail but was required to wear an ankle monitor.

But just hours after being released from custody, federal agents arrested her at her home on a misdemeanor ammunition complaint.

Both Harroz and Titus had protective orders against them, which makes possession of firearms and ammunition illegal under federal law.

Ammunition and weapons were found while investigators combed through their Oklahoma City home looking for evidence in an unsolved triple-murder in Okmulgee County.

In September 2019, Jack and Evelynn Chandler, along with their daughter, Tiffany Eichor, were murdered in their home near Beggs.

The daughter who was killed, Tiffany Eichor, had previously been in a relationship with Barry Titus. She had a pending domestic abuse case against Titus.

Harroz was Titus’ attorney in that case.

A search warrant shows that Keegan Harroz and Barry Titus claim to be married.

Harroz has been ordered to file a status report no later than March 17, 2020, regarding the status of the return of documents, files, and unearned client funds.