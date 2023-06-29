OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s State Superintendent Ryan Walters is set to speak at conference for a highly controversial group Friday, June 30.

Supt. Walters is set to speak on a panel with Nikki Haley and others at a ‘Future of Education in America’ luncheon June 30 during the Moms For Liberty 2023 Joyful Warriors National Summit in Philadelphia.

Moms for Liberty is instrumental in taking back our schools. They’ve led the effort to stop woke indoctrination not just in Oklahoma, but across the county. I’m proud to be fighting alongside them. State Superintendent Ryan Walters

The summit is set for June 29 – July 2.

Moms for Liberty, founded by three conservative Florida women in 2021, has chapters across the nation – including chapters in Canadian, Garfield and Tulsa counties.

Earlier this month, the Southern Poverty Law Center designated Moms for Liberty an antigovernmental extremist group.

At the time, Walters defended the ‘parental rights’ group, saying, “I will never stop fighting for the good people of Oklahoma, especially a patriotic organization like Mom’s [sic] for Liberty. I will always defend Oklahoma from the radical left and their obsession with our children.”

Just last week, an Indiana chapter of Moms For Liberty apologized and condemned Adolf Hitler after using a quote attributed to the Nazi leader on the front cover of its newsletter.

The first version of the newsletter included the quote, “He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future,” and cited Hitler. While the origin of the quote is not entirely clear, it has been attributed in numerous historical texts to a 1935 rally speech by the Nazi leader.

After The Indianapolis Star reported on the quote June 21, the Moms For Liberty‘s Hamilton County chapter updated the newsletter to add a “context” section.

“The quote from a horrific leader should put parents on alert,” the updated version read. “If the government has control over our children today, they control our country’s future. We The People must be vigilant and protect children from an overreaching government.”

The morning after the article, the chapter had removed the original version and posted its new copy of the newsletter, replacing the Hitler quote with the chair’s apology.

“We condemn Adolf Hitler’s actions and his dark place in human history,” read a statement from chapter chair Paige Miller on the cover of the revised newsletter. “We should not have quoted him in our newsletter and express our deepest apology.”

The national Moms for Liberty chapter took to Twitter to call The Star’s reporting “intentional dishonesty,” even while issuing a statement that condemned the chapter’s decision to quote Hitler.

“They should not have quoted Hitler. Period,” read the statement from co-founders Tina Descovich and Tiffany Justice. “Parents are passionate about protecting future generations from tyranny, but Hitler did not need to be quoted to make that point.”

Five presidential candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, plan to speak at the group’s annual summit in Philadelphia this weekend.