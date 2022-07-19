OKEMAH, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma teenager rocking a legendary trend is hoping to win big. He is hoping to bring home a national championship for best mullet.

“I’m hoping to get enough votes to make it into the finals,” said Garon Davis.

Garon is competing against others across the nation in the USA Mullet Championships.

It started with a buzz cut for Garon, but that traditional look changed due to curiosity.

“My mom and [I] wanted to see if I had curly hair,” said Davis. “So, I grew it and liked it, so I kept it.”

Garon kept it even when his mom had had enough and told him to cut it at one point. His hair is now his signature look.

“I tell him that it’s his hair and that he should do what he wants and what he feels comfortable with,” said Jenna Davis, Garon’s mom. “I’ve seen the confidence it’s given him and how it’s helped him.”

Jenna told KFOR Garon started to grow this ’80s style at age 10.

Four years later, his mullet landed him the newly-crowned winner of a mullet contest held at Falls Creek this year.

“I was excited,” said Garon. “They had a noise meter for the crowd to judge, and I won that.”

“I was just so proud to see him in his moment,” said Jenna.

The Okemah teen has higher aspirations.

Garon hopes his hair is impressive enough to win the USA title and big bucks. The humble spirit is rocking his style and plans to keep it until the end.

“Just do what you want to do,” said Garon. “You don’t have to listen to everybody else. It motivates me to keep it going.”

You can vote for Garon Davis in the teen competition by ‘liking’ his photo on the USA Mullet Championships’ Facebook page.