OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A second case of Chronic Wasting Disease discovered in an Oklahoma deer has sparked growing concern. The deer was found in Woodward last week, less than a month after the first case in the panhandle.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said it will formulate a plan to track the disease in the state and hopefully slow its spread.

“We’re taking a very measured approach to how we address this disease,” said Micah Holmes, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Holmes also said he was not surprised that Oklahoma finally has reported cases of the disease since 30 other states, including several that neighbor Oklahoma, have confirmed cases.

“Those deer could have easily come from Kansas or Texas or New Mexico, Colorado, where they have CWD,” said Holmes.

Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, is a brain disease that is always fatal.

“They lose weight, and the animal starts to act a little bit abnormally, not afraid of humans,” said Holmes. “They just eventually lose their ability to feed themselves. That’s why it’s called wasting disease. They eventually waste away, unfortunately.”

The condition also could have a negative impact on one of the state’s most popular sports, hunting. According to the wildlife department, nearly 164,000 hunters killed more than 68,000 deer during the 2021-2022 hunting season.

“Hunters spend a lot of money on gas and food and fuel and supplies,” said Holmes. “Hunting is a big part of our economy in Oklahoma.”

Not only is there fear about the state’s wild deer population but also deer raised on farms across Oklahoma.

“This latest case is only about four and a half miles from one of our farm facilities,” said Dr. Rod Hall, state veterinarian.

Part of Hall’s job is to monitor deer raised and sold by Oklahoma farmers.



“We have a little over 70 farmed deer herds in Oklahoma,” said Hall.

Those farms have been a source of income for many families. Hall said he has been educating farmers on ways to keep wild deer out of their property as more cases of CWD pop up.



Hall said the disease will spread from deer to deer and not to humans.

“There’s never been a case of CWD in a human at all,” said Hall. “Some people believe it could happen but there’s never been a case.”

He also said the disease can be hard to detect and prevent because testing can only be done on a deer that has died from the condition.

“Research is being done on potential vaccines and not really treatments, but ways of preventing the disease,” said Hall. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said if see a deer acting strangely to contact them and let them know so they can check on the animal.